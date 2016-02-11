Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 26 of his 35 points in the first half against Houston on Tuesday. It was his 23rd game with 30 or more this season -- tied for the league lead with Rockets G James Harden.

C Festus Ezeli underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Ezeli averaged 5.9 rebounds and 1.23 blocked shots (third on the team in both categories) in his first 40 games.

F Harrison Barnes scored 10 of his 19 points during a 17-5 run to open the fourth quarter as the Warriors exploded from a tie after three periods into a 123-110 victory over the Rockets.

C Andrew Bogut complemented a 13-and-11 double-double with six blocks and three steals in his head-to-head with Houston’s Dwight Howard. “Bogut was phenomenal tonight,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Best game he’s played in long time.”