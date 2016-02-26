Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Steph Curry made a shot from beyond the arc with 5:42 left in the first quarter to give him 128 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, breaking the record previously held by Kyle Korver. “I have a hard time seeing how his streak’s ever going to end,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said before the game.

F Anderson Varejao is fitting in with the Warriors after signing earlier this week. He played 10 minutes in his first game Wednesday, contributing one point and three personal fouls. “Everybody here loves him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’ll be great in our locker room.”