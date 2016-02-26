FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 26, 2016 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Steph Curry made a shot from beyond the arc with 5:42 left in the first quarter to give him 128 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, breaking the record previously held by Kyle Korver. “I have a hard time seeing how his streak’s ever going to end,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said before the game.

F Anderson Varejao is fitting in with the Warriors after signing earlier this week. He played 10 minutes in his first game Wednesday, contributing one point and three personal fouls. “Everybody here loves him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’ll be great in our locker room.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.