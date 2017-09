F Kevon Looney was assigned by the Warriors to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League on Wednesday. Looney, 20, has appeared in five games with Golden State this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 4.2 minutes. The UCLA product has appeared in seven games with Golden State’s D-League affiliate this season, averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes.