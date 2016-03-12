Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry had 34 points as the Warriors (58-6) made it two of three against the Trail Blazers this season with their 47th consecutive home-court win.

G Klay Thompson had a game-high 37 points as the Warriors (58-6) made it two of three against the Trail Blazers this season with their 47th consecutive home-court win. Thompson poured in four 3-pointers in the first 6:03, helping Golden State take the lead for good at 16-9.

PF Draymond Green had his third consecutive double-double against the Trail Blazers, contributing 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to Friday’s win. The All-Star is averaging 14.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists against Portland this season, having made 13 of his 24 shots (54.2 percent).

SF Andre Iguodala sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and was taken for x-rays. They were negative, but he’s doubtful for the Warriors’ home game Saturday night against Phoenix..