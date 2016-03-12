FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry had 34 points as the Warriors (58-6) made it two of three against the Trail Blazers this season with their 47th consecutive home-court win.

G Klay Thompson had a game-high 37 points as the Warriors (58-6) made it two of three against the Trail Blazers this season with their 47th consecutive home-court win. Thompson poured in four 3-pointers in the first 6:03, helping Golden State take the lead for good at 16-9.

PF Draymond Green had his third consecutive double-double against the Trail Blazers, contributing 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to Friday’s win. The All-Star is averaging 14.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists against Portland this season, having made 13 of his 24 shots (54.2 percent).

SF Andre Iguodala sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and was taken for x-rays. They were negative, but he’s doubtful for the Warriors’ home game Saturday night against Phoenix..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.