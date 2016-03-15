Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry celebrated his 28th birthday with a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers in a rout of New Orleans. He scored 40 and 53 points in Golden State’s first two meetings with the Pelicans this season.

F Draymond Green recorded a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Warriors in a rout of the Pelicans on Monday.

C Andrew Bogut is the Warriors’ new leader in 3-point field-goal percentage. The official NBA statistics might list PG Stephen Curry (322-for-701, 45.9 percent) among the league leaders, but when Bogut connected on his only 3-point attempt of the season from 24 feet Monday, he became the team leader at 100 percent. Bogut has attempted only two 3-pointers as a four-year member of the Warriors, and he made them both.