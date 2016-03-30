Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry led four Warriors starters in double figures with 26 points as Golden State beat Washington on Tuesday. Curry, who had 51 points when the Warriors won 134-121 at Washington earlier this season, finished 9-for-20 from the field and 6-for-8 on 3-pointers. He also found time for seven rebounds, seven assists and season-high five steals.

G Klay Thompson, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, scored 16 points Tuesday. Thompson shot just 2-for-8 from 3-point range, but the two successes brought his total for the month of March to 76, breaking the NBA record of 75 for the month set last year by Curry.

PF Draymond Green took only six shots Tuesday night, but somehow he nearly recorded a 13th triple-double this season. He finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. All 16 of Warriors PF Draymond Green’s rebounds came on the defensive end.