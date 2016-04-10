FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
April 11, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Klay Thompson isn’t likely to struggle from beyond the arc for an extended period, but he has cooled somewhat as the regular-season comes to a close. Thompson, who entered the game shooting 43 percent from long range, was 2 of 10 against the Grizzlies and has gone 15 of 46 (32.6 percent) in his past six games.

C Andrew Bogut sat out of Saturday night’s game at Memphis to rest. Bogut, however, is expected to play Sunday’s showdown against the host San Antonio Spurs as the Warriors still have a chance to set the NBA season record for wins. The Warriors (71-9) need to win their remaining two games to top the Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 mark set in 1995-96. Bogut is averaging 5.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 20.7 minutes over 68 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
