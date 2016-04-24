Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday after experiencing no pain in his right ankle at practice. Coach Steve Kerr gave the update after Saturday’s practice as the Warriors prepared for the Rockets in the Western Conference first-round series. “I expect him to play, he looked fine,” Kerr said after Curry practiced with the team Saturday. Curry joined in a five-on-five scrimmage during practice at Toyota Center in Houston. The Warriors officially listed Curry as probable for Sunday’s game. “We went full-court, five-on-five and he didn’t have any pain this morning or after the workout,” Kerr said Saturday. “So we’re expecting him to play, but we’ll see how he is (Sunday) morning.” Kerr may place a minutes restriction on Curry. “The conditioning and the rhythm is an issue, after being out that long, but we’ll monitor it,” Kerr said. “Steph doesn’t generally take too long to get his rhythm back, so I think he’ll be fine. But we may have to alter the substitution pattern a little bit and get him out earlier, depending on his wind.” Curry missed the last two games after spraining his ankle in Game 1.