Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry will watch from the sidelines when the Warriors face the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Sunday. But coach Steve Kerr left the door open a slight crack that Curry could play Tuesday night in Game 2. “I’d be shocked if he played Tuesday because he hasn’t even been out on the floor yet,” Kerr told the San Jose Mercury News. “I‘m not going to rule him out for Tuesday, but not much of a chance he’d play then.” If Curry can get back on the practice floor in the next couple of days, Kerr said he could better evaluate his star guard’s health. Curry suffered a Grade 1 medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee during Game 4 against the Rockets on April 24. He was expected to miss at least two weeks, which would have put his return date around May 9.