PG Stephen Curry was named winner of the Magic Johnson Award, which goes to the player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public. The award, announced Tuesday, is given out by the Professional Basketball Writers Association. Curry, a point guard, helped the Warriors to a 73-9 record -- best in NBA history -- and he led the league in scoring (30.1) and 3-point baskets (402).