a year ago
June 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Andrew Bogut will miss the remainder of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left knee injury. An MRI revealed that Bogut will not require surgery, the Warriors announced Wednesday. Bogut will be sidelined 6-8 weeks. The 31-year-old Australian suffered the injury at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Monday night. The 7-foot Bogut collided with Cleveland guard J.R. Smith during the 112-97 loss to the Cavaliers. Bogut collected three rebounds and three blocks but did not score a point in the setback for Golden State, which holds a 3-2 edge in the series.

