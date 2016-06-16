Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Bogut will miss the remainder of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left knee injury. An MRI revealed that Bogut will not require surgery, the Warriors announced Wednesday. Bogut will be sidelined 6-8 weeks. The 31-year-old Australian suffered the injury at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Monday night. The 7-foot Bogut collided with Cleveland guard J.R. Smith during the 112-97 loss to the Cavaliers. Bogut collected three rebounds and three blocks but did not score a point in the setback for Golden State, which holds a 3-2 edge in the series.