G Stephen Curry, whose NBA-record streak of hitting a 3-pointer in 157 games ended Friday, set an NBA record by sinking 13 treys Monday.

G Klay Thompson finished with 24 points on 11-for-20 shooting as the Warriors beat the Pelicans on Monday.

F Kevin Durant scored 22 points for the Warriors in a win over the Pelicans on Monday. Durant's 20-point game was his 71st straight, allowing him to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history.