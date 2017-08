G Stephen Curry, coming off a personal record-setting display when he made 13 threes Monday against New Orleans, finished with 24 points and a team-high six assists Wednesday.

Klay Thompson poured in 18 of his 20 points in the first eight minutes of Wednesday's win against Dallas. Thompson hit his first seven shots and was 8 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 on threes.