9 months ago
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry avoided a season-low in scoring when he hit a 3-pointer and another basket late, finishing with 16 points (his low was 13).

G Klay Thompson scored 11 of his 28 points in the third quarter Friday.

F Draymond Green had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Friday's win.

F Kevin Durant, seriously courted by the Celtics before signing with Golden State, scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds and seven assists Friday. Naturally, Durant was booed -- loudly during the pregame introductions and then every time he touched the ball.

