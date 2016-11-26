FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 9 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ian Clark and F Draymond Green were injured after the two collided in the third quarter. Green suffered a left ankle contusion when he landed on Clark, who fell under the basket. Clark apparently sustained an injury to his throat and banged his head on the floor. Neither returned to the game.

G Stephen Curry scored 24 points and dished out five assists for the Warriors (14-2), who own the best record in the NBA.

G Klay Thompson contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for Golden State, which beat the Lakers for the second time in three days.

F Draymond Green added 12 points and eight rebounds for Golden State, which beat the Lakers for the second time in three days.

F Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the Warriors won their 10th straight with a 109-85 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

