Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry tallied 19 points, a career-tying seven steals and six assists in the Warriors' rout of the Clippers on Wednesday. Curry, though, missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

G Klay Thompson scored 24 points as the Warriors clocked the Clippers 115-98 Wednesday at Staples Center. Thompson was coming off a 60-point performance against the Pacers on Monday.

F Draymond Green scored 22 points Wednesday in a win over the Clippers. He made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

F Kevin Durant collected 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Golden State's blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday.