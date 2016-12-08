FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 9, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 8 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry tallied 19 points, a career-tying seven steals and six assists in the Warriors' rout of the Clippers on Wednesday. Curry, though, missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

G Klay Thompson scored 24 points as the Warriors clocked the Clippers 115-98 Wednesday at Staples Center. Thompson was coming off a 60-point performance against the Pacers on Monday.

F Draymond Green scored 22 points Wednesday in a win over the Clippers. He made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

F Kevin Durant collected 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Golden State's blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.