G Stephen Curry scored a game-high 25 points. Curry's first 3-pointer of the game was the 1,700th of his career. Only eight active players -- including Jazz SF Joe Johnson (1,868) -- have made more.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder paid Warriors PF Draymond Green the ultimate compliment before the game, comparing him to Los Angeles Lakers great PG Magic Johnson. "He's got that kind of feel for the game and that much of a presence," Snyder gushed.