F Cleanthony Early, the Knicks' 2014 second-round draft pick, was traded by New York's D-League affiliate, Westchester, to the Warriors' D-League affiliate, Santa Cruz, in exchange for G Courtney Fells in a three-team deal that involved the Texas Legends. Early averaged 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game in 56 games with the Knicks spanning two seasons.