Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Jodie Meeks missed Thursday's game to attend his grandmother's funeral.

G Stephen Curry contributed 15 points despite shooting 6 of 19, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

G Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors (26-4). Thompson and Curry also combined for nine steals.

F Draymond Green returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son, who was born Thursday morning. Green flew with the team to New York following Tuesday's game before flying back. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was disappointed in himself for not convincing Green to stay home. Green told Kerr he was convinced the birth was not occurring for another week. It is unknown if Green will return for Friday's game in Detroit and Sunday's contest in Cleveland.

C Zaza Pachulia contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds Thursday.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points as Golden State clamped down defensively in the second half and rallied from a 16-point deficit to earn a 117-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. "Just our energy level," Durant said of the differences in the defense. "We played with a little more force to start the second half."Durant added nine boards and seven assists.