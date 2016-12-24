Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry had 23 points and eight assists for the Warriors (27-4).

G Klay Thompson added 17 points, including two clutch baskets in the final minute.

PF Draymond Green, who flew back to the Bay Area on Thursday for the birth of his son, returned to action after a one-game absence. Green contributed five points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

F Kevin Durant fired in 32 points and the Warriors overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to down the Pistons 119-113 on Friday night at The Palace.

C JaVale McGee chipped in 15 points Friday.