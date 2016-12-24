FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 25, 2016 / 10:49 PM / 8 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry had 23 points and eight assists for the Warriors (27-4).

G Klay Thompson added 17 points, including two clutch baskets in the final minute.

PF Draymond Green, who flew back to the Bay Area on Thursday for the birth of his son, returned to action after a one-game absence. Green contributed five points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

F Kevin Durant fired in 32 points and the Warriors overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to down the Pistons 119-113 on Friday night at The Palace.

C JaVale McGee chipped in 15 points Friday.

