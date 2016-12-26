Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 15 points on 4 of 11 shooting Sunday, although his 3-pointer with 1:14 left put the Warriors ahead 108-105. Curry turned to the booing crowd with three fingers raised in celebration, but much like in June, the Cavs weren't finished.

G Klay Thompson scored 24 points Sunday.

PF Draymond Green had 16 points while fighting foul trouble all day.

F Kevin Durant was sensational in his first chapter of the best rivalry in the NBA. Durant scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but couldn't get off a chance at a game winner following Kyrie Irving's basket.