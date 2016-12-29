Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry poured in a team-high 28 points in the Warriors' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

G Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in a 42-point first quarter that helped Golden State build as much as a 25-point lead, yet the Warriors had to hold on for a 121-111 victory over the relentless Raptors.

F Draymond Green had 14 points and 10 assists Wednesday in the Warriors' win over the Raptors.

F Kevin Durant had a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double Wednesday in the Warriors' win over the Raptors. He added seven assists and five blocks.