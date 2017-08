G Patrick McCaw was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League, the team announced Thursday. This is the first career D-League assignment for McCaw, who is averaging 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12.2 minutes in 26 games with Golden State this season.

C Damian Jones was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League, the team announced Thursday. Jones played in one game for the Warriors this season, going scoreless in nine minutes.