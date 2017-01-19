Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry had 24 points, including nine in the decisive third quarter, for the Warriors, who shot 54.1 percent from the field and 10-for-21 on 3-pointers.

G Klay Thompson provided most of the Warriors’ defensive attention on G Russell Westbrook after he’d earlier in the day left the team for a family matter in Portland.

F Draymond Green contributed to the Warriors’ rebounding edge with 11 to go with 12 points.

PF PF David West suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb in the game. The Warriors announced he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

F Kevin Durant terrorized his former team for the second straight time Wednesday night, pouring in a season-high 40 points in the Warriors’ 121-100 victory over the Thunder.