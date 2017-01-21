FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 7 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry chipped in 24 points and seven assists as Golden State surged ahead in the first quarter and never looked back in a rematch of a Dec. 1 showdown won by the Rockets in double overtime at Oracle Arena.

F David West is sidelined by a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb, forcing Golden State coach Steve Kerr to tweak his rotation. F Kevin Looney, averaging 8.4 minutes,

F Kevin Durant finished with 32 points and seven assists as Golden State surged ahead in the first quarter and never looked back in a rematch of a Dec. 1 showdown won by the Rockets in double overtime at Oracle Arena.

