7 months ago
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 30, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 7 months ago

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Stephen Curry scored 43 points in Saturday's 144-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Riding the momentum of a 51-foot, buzzer-beating swish at the end of the first half, Curry bombed in five 3-pointers in a personal 25-point, third-quarter explosion. "My coach at Davidson College, Bob McKillop, always talked about 'Big Mo' going into the half," recalled Curry, a standout at the North Carolina school from 2006-09. "You make a shot like (the half-courter), obviously I was thinking about it at the half. Then I hit my first shot in the third, and I really got it going from there. Big Mo." Despite not playing in the fourth quarter, Curry recorded his third 40-point game of the season and came within three of his season-high, set in November against New Orleans. Curry also found time for a team-high nine rebounds and six assists. Curry was questionable because of a sore quad, but passed a pregame test during warmups and was cleared to play.

SF Andre Iguodala celebrated his 33rd birthday by recording his 5,000th career rebound in Saturday's 144-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

F Kevin Durant recorded 23 points and a team-high seven assists in Saturday's 144-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

