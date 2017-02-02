Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry bombed in six 3-pointers in the first quarter and 11 overall in a 39-point performance. The oddity of Curry's 13th 30-point explosion of the season: He never went to the free-throw line. "Yeah, it's weird when these nights happen," said Curry, who recalled a 51-point outing last February at Orlando in which he shot just one free throw (and made it). "When you get it all from the field," he continued, "you can get into a rhythm and make all kinds of shots."

G Klay Thompson hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Warriors set franchise records for threes in a quarter (nine) and a half (15) en route to a season-best 21. Thompson finished with 29 points and tied a career high with eight assists. "I just want open shots. I never care how many threes we take," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought most of (the threes) were good."

C Zaza Pachulia will be sidelined for at least a week due to a strained right rotator cuff. Pachulia was hurt diving for a loose ball in Sunday's win at Portland. An MRI exam on Tuesday revealed the severity of the injury. "Landed on the ball and all this weight," Pachulia told the San Jose Mercury News. "I'm not saying I'm fat, but all the weight put pressure on the shoulder. I knew something was wrong."

PG Shaun Livingston (sore back) missed Wednesday's game.

F Kevin Durant tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, helping the Warriors record a sixth straight win over the Hornets.