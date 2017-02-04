G Briante Weber is on the verge of being signed by the Golden State Warriors. Weber, 24, was the NBA Development League's Player of the Month for January, averaging 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and 3.6 steals for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat's D-League affiliate. Weber was a college standout at Virginia Commonwealth.

C Anderson Varejao was waived by the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Varejao, 34, appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Warriors this season, posting averages of 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-11, 273-pound Varejao owns career averages of 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 627 NBA games (209 starts).