F Draymond Green scored only four points on Friday night but posted a historic triple-double with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals as the Warriors rolled past the Grizzlies. It was the first time in NBA history a player had a triple-double without reaching double-digits in points.

C Zaza Pachulia missed his fifth straight game on Friday night with a right rotator cuff strain and F David West remained out with a left thumb injury.

