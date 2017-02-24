G Stephen Curry finished with 35 points -- 20 of them in the third quarter -- as the Warriors beat the Clippers on Thursday. Curry hit 10 of 16 shots overall and six of 10 3-point tries.

C Zaza Pachulia (strained rotator cuff) returned to action Thursday against the Clippers. Pachulia regained his starting spot ahead of C JaVale McGee and recorded six points and a career-best four blocked shots in 18 minutes.

PF David West (broken left thumb) returned to action Thursday against the Clippers. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in 11 minutes.

F Kevin Durant scored 25 points -- 15 of them in the third quarter -- as the Warriors beat the Clippers on Thursday. Durant, who left the court to have X-rays on his left pinkie (negative) in the second quarter, added a game-high 15 rebounds and seven assists.