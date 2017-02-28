Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry, who finished with 19 points on 7-of-23 shooting, missed all 11 of his 3-point tries. It was just the third time in 211 games he has failed to connect on at least one 3-point shot.

G Klay Thompson added 21 points as the Warriors beat the Sixers 119-108.

F Draymond Green contributed 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals.

C Zaza Pachulia scored a season-high 16 points Monday.

F Kevin Durant, back after missing the previous game with a bruised left hand, scored 27 points as the Warriors beat the Sixers 119-108.