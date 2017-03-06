FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
March 7, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, breaking out of a two-game shooting slump, to give the Golden State Warriors (51-11) a 112-105 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry was 11 of 24 and 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. He also recorded eight rebounds and six assists.

G Klay Thompson, added 29 points, marking the 42nd time that Thompson and G Stephen Curry have both scored at least 25 or more points in a game and the seventh time this season.

F Matt Barnes made his first start as a Warrior since March 4, 2008, at Atlanta. He scored three points in 18 minutes.

