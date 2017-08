F Andre Iguodala was fined $10,000 by the NBA for his postgame comments with racial overtones following the Golden State Warriors' 103-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Asked why Warriors coach Steve Kerr planned to rest him along with stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, Iguodala responded, "Nope, no clue. I do what master say."