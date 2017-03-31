Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

F Kevin Durant took issue with NBA commissioner Adam Silver's bid to get team owners involved in response to marquee players sitting out games during the regular season. "The truth about it is, it's only for a couple of players in the league," Durant told ESPN. "They don't care if the 13th man on the bench (rests). It's only for like LeBron (James), Steph (Curry), (James) Harden, Russell (Westbrook). It's only for like five players. So you want a rule just for those five players?" Silver issued a memo last week to the league's owners, stating that resting marquee players has become "an extremely significant issue for our league."