Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry scored 19 points. He had three 3-pointers and also added a game-high nine assists. Curry was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday. He shot 52.4 percent from the field and averaged 31.8 points in four consecutive Golden State wins. It was Curry's third Player of the Week honor this season.

G Klay Thompson scored 41 points as Golden State lowered its magic number for clinching the best regular-season record in the NBA to two. Thompson had 14 points in the second quarter. Thompson's second 40-point game of the season featured seven 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He has at least four 3s in a career-best six consecutive games. His 262 3-pointers rank eighth for a single season in NBA history.

PF Draymond Green will be rested Wednesday night in Phoenix, coach Steve Kerr said.

G/F Andre Iguodala had another good game off the bench, with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting. He will be rested Wednesday night in Phoenix, coach Steve Kerr said.

F Matt Barnes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.