Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Stephen Curry is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a left knee contusion. Curry was injured during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns and missed Friday's practice. "You guys saw him the other night," coach Steve Kerr said to reporters about Curry. "He fell on the floor about three times and kept banging the outside of his knee. It's nothing serious, but he's doubtful for tomorrow."

F Kevin Durant participated in all of Friday's practice session and is cleared to play in Saturday's contest against the Pelicans after missing 19 consecutive games. Durant termed himself as ready to go after the practice. He has been sidelined after suffering a MCL sprain in his left knee and a bruised tibia in a game against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28. "I'm just going to go out there and be me," Durant told reporters after practice. "I can't think about how I'll feel because I'll end up holding back. I just want to go out there full throttle and see what happens."