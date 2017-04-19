FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2017

Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Shaun Livingston, who jammed his right index finger in Game 1, did not practice Tuesday.

SF Matt Barnes, who has been out the past few weeks with an ankle injury, may play in Game 2. He is listed as questionable.

F Kevin Durant did not practice on Tuesday because of a left calf strain and is questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant was injured in the second half of the Warriors' Game 1 victory on Sunday. He clutched his leg a few times in the third quarter but he finished the game and had 32 points. Durant will be evaluated during shoot-around Wednesday, at which time a decision will be made regarding his playing status.

