Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Shaun Livingston, who has a right index finger sprain and hand contusion, is listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

SF Matt Barnes, who has a sprained right ankle, practiced Friday, and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

SF Kevin Durant participated in the Golden State Warriors' practice on Friday afternoon and accompanied the team on its flight to Portland for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers. However, Durant is still listed as questionable for the game because of a calf injury. With a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Warriors are likely to take a cautious approach and make sure Durant is 100 percent before putting him back on the court. Durant, who injured his calf in the second half of Game 1, did extra shooting after practice.