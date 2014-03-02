Preview: Warriors at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors got a nice long break after a triple-overtime loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday and will get back to work securing the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference when they host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Raptors had won six of seven before the marathon setback and are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the third-best mark in the East. The Warriors are winners of five of six after cruising past the New York Knicks on Friday.

Stephen Curry posted a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 126-103 win over the Knicks as Golden State improved to 2-1 on a six-game trip through the East. The All-Star guard bounced back from one of his worst performances of the season - nine points, five assists and five turnovers in a loss at Chicago - by spreading the ball around before getting hot from the floor. Toronto hopes to have its own dynamic point guard, Kyle Lowry, ready to go on Sunday after an ankle injury slowed him on Thursday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), SportsNet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (36-23): Golden State gets a lot of attention for the big offensive numbers and outside shooting by the likes of Curry and Klay Thompson, but it is winning games on the defensive end. The Warriors rank third in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (43.3) and have limited their last six opponents to an average of 96.5 points. The Knicks struggled to 37.9 percent from the field in Friday’s game and turned the ball over 18 times as Golden State dictated the pace. “We played well defensively,” Thompson told reporters. “I thought we got back to what we do well and it is huge going into playing a good Toronto team.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (32-26): Lowry and small forward Terrence Ross (ankle) are both game-time decisions for Sunday. Lowry came up a rebound shy of a triple-double while logging 54 minutes in the 134-129 setback against the Wizards on Thursday is putting up an average of 19.7 points over the last three contests. If he can’t go, Greivis Vasquez will get a bigger chunk of playing time at the point guard spot. Toronto suffered a 112-103 loss at Golden State on Dec. 3 despite 20 points and nine assists from Lowry but is 26-15 since that loss and is running away with the Atlantic Division.

1. The Warriors have taken three straight and eight of nine in the series.

2. Toronto G DeMar DeRozan has gone for 30 or more points three times in the last five games and is averaging 27.4 points in that span.

3. Golden State F David Lee is averaging just 22.5 minutes in two games while working his way back from a bout with the flu.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Warriors 99