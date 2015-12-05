Preview: Warriors at Raptors

The Stephen Curry show travels north of the border when the Golden State Warriors visit the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Curry needed only 18 shots and 31 minutes to put up 40 points on Wednesday as the Warriors extended the best start in NBA history to 20-0.

The undefeated defending champions are the last thing the struggling Raptors need to see after dropping their last two home games, including a 106-105 setback to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. “We’ve got to get a level of play that we’re going to decide we play at, from the start of the game to the end of the game,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “We can’t wait until we get our teeth kicked in before we start. That’s been our M.O.” The Warriors have no problem starting strong and outscored their last five opponents in the first quarter by a total of 52 points. Golden State burst out to a 32-23 lead after 12 minutes in Wednesday’s game, but it was the third quarter in which Curry caught fire and scored the team’s final 24 points before taking the fourth quarter of the 116-99 victory off.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (20-0): Golden State does not see an end to its undefeated streak in sight and intends to keep pushing. “The NBA has so many great teams and great talents, to be able to put on a run like this, it’s special,” Curry told reporters. “It’s really hard to celebrate it, because there’s so much of the season left, and we want to be playing our best come playoff time. But we understand how we’re winning, and we’ve got to bottle that up for the rest of the year.” The Warriors are winning by beating opponents at both ends of the floor and lead the NBA in field-goal percentage (49.3) while sitting sixth in defensive field-goal percentage (42.4).

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (12-8): Toronto is just behind the Warriors in defensive field-goal percentage (42.7) but is not nearly as efficient at the other end of the floor (43.6). Toronto had to rally from 17 points down to earn a 96-86 win at Atlanta on Wednesday and did not have enough gas in the tank to overcome another large deficit on Thursday. “Teams are coming out aggressive and we aren’t matching their intensity,” point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters. “We have to figure out how to match other teams’ intensity or come out with more ourselves.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken three straight in the series and posted a 113-89 victory in their trip to Toronto last season.

2. Raptors F DeMarre Carroll is 5-of-20 from the field in the last two games.

3. Golden State F Harrison Barnes (ankle) is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Warriors 110, Raptors 97