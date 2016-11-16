Preview: Warriors at Raptors

The Golden State Warriors are starting to mesh with newcomer Kevin Durant and are averaging 122.5 points during their four-game winning streak. Golden State attempts to continue the high-octane performances on Wednesday, when it opens a four-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors suffered two 20-point defeats among their first six games but now are clicking better at both ends of the court. Durant is averaging 27.7 points and reigning two-time MVP Stephen Curry 27.2 for a team scoring a league-best 116.4 per game. The Raptors lost to defending NBA champion Cleveland 121-117 on Tuesday, marking the second time this season they fell to the team that ousted them from last season's Eastern Conference finals. "I'm not encouraged by any loss," point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters after producing 28 points and nine assists. "We want to win every single game. Every time we touch the floor, we want to win games."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (8-2): Power forward Draymond Green is averaging 10.9 points and was well aware his number of shots would diminish with Durant joining the club. But he isn't thrilled with perceptions that his level of play has declined and insists any list of the NBA's top performers should include his name. "I think I'm one of the best players in the NBA," Green told ESPN. "Am I going to go out and score 30 every night? Absolutely not. But I didn't say I was one of the best scorers. I think I'm one of the best players, and I think anybody should believe that. I think if you don't believe that, you're failing yourself."

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (7-3): One night after losing to the defending NBA champs, Toronto plays the runner-up in an odd scheduling quirk. "It should be fun," coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "It should be exciting for our players to go against the champion and the runner-up from last year. It's not going to make or break our season. It will help our young guys to get the experience against the two best teams and the two best players in the league this early in the season." Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA in scoring (33.2) and has recorded 30 or more points in eight of Toronto's 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won the last four meetings.

2. Golden State SG Klay Thompson scored a season-best 30 points in Sunday's 133-120 victory over Phoenix.

3. Toronto SF DeMarre Carroll (knee) was rested on the front end of the back-to-back set but will play Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 119, Raptors 112