Raptors 104, Warriors 98: DeMar DeRozan led the way with 32 points as Toronto turned away visiting Golden State.

Kyle Lowry added 13 points and eight assists while Patrick Patterson and Greivis Vasquez scored 12 points apiece off the bench for the Raptors. Jonas Valanciunas contributed 10 points for Toronto, which has won seven of its last nine games.

Stephen Curry collected 34 points and seven assists while David Lee added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who turned the ball over four times in the final 2:10. Klay Thompson scored 12 points and Harrison Barnes added 11 off the bench as Golden State dropped to 2-2 on its six-game road trip.

The Warriors held an 86-81 edge after Curry found Lee for a basket with 8:49 left but the Raptors responded with an 11-0 run to grab the lead. Thompson’s 3-pointer with 3:34 left cut the deficit back to 97-95, but Curry turned the ball over on two straight possessions and DeRozan drained a jumper following Andrew Bogut’s turnover as the Raptors held on.

Golden State trailed 55-50 at the half and were down seven early in the third quarter before Curry’s 3-pointer capped a 10-0 burst. It went back-and-forth until Steve Blake’s 3-pointer on the final possession sent the Warriors into the final period with a 78-75 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Warriors were without C Jermaine O’Neal, who misplaced his passport and could not join the team in Canada. … Toronto F Terrence Ross (ankle) missed the contest. … Curry committed six of Golden State’s 13 turnovers.