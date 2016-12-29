Warriors spoil DeRozan's record night

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State's 42-point first quarter Wednesday night, and the early explosion propelled the Warriors to a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Despite seeing a seven-game road winning streak end, the Raptors experienced a historic moment when DeMar DeRozan became the franchise's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Chris Bosh with the 15th of his team-high 29 points.

DeRozan, currently in his eighth NBA season, finished the night with 10,290 career points, 15 more than Bosh, who played his first seven seasons for Toronto.

Kyle Lowry recorded a 27-point, 11-assist double-double, and Terrence Ross dropped in 24 points off the bench, but it wasn't nearly enough firepower to prevent Toronto's first loss in three games on its current six-stop trip.

Kevin Durant had a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Stephen Curry poured in 28 points for the Warriors, who were coming off a 109-108 loss at Cleveland on Christmas Day.

Draymond Green had 14 points and 10 assists for Golden State, which began a stretch of nine of 10 at home. Durant added seven assists and six blocked shots.

Golden State (28-5) extended its streak of not having lost consecutive regular-season games to an NBA-record 119.

The Warriors' 12th straight home win over Toronto was never seriously in doubt after Golden State buried nine of its first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead just 4:41 into the game. Thompson connected on a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in all during the burst.

Durant and Curry also hit treys in the flurry as Golden State converted its first four 3-point attempts.

The Warriors finished the game 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) from 3-point range.

The Raptors, who were playing the front end of a back-to-back, rallied within five in the second quarter on the strength of 13 points from Lowry and 12 from Ross.

Golden State countered with a 14-2 run to finish the half, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Durant while pushing the advantage back to 72-55 before the intermission.

Toronto (22-9) closed within 10 in the third quarter and then to 114-109 with 3:01 to play with a 15-2 run capped by a DeMarre Carroll layup.

However, Carroll and Ross misfired on 3-pointers with a chance to cut the deficit to two, and Curry, fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound, hit a pair of free throws with 2:04 to go, extending the Golden State lead to 116-109.

Golden State shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Carroll had 13 points for the Raptors, who play at Phoenix on Thursday night.

Toronto finished the night at 38.5 percent from the field and made only 13 of its 35 3-point attempts (37.1 percent).

NOTES: The Warriors have never beaten an opponent more than 12 straight times at home. They had 12-game streaks against the St. Louis Hawks from 1955-58 and the Los Angeles Lakers from 1973-77. ... The Warriors don't leave the state of California for a game until Jan. 20 at Houston. ... As Raptors SG DeMar DeRozan approached the all-time franchise scoring lead, Toronto coach Dwane Casey said pregame: "I couldn't think of anybody who deserves that honor or record or whatever you want to call it more than DeMar. He's the face of our franchise. He represents it in a first-class way." ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr took time in his pregame press briefing to say he agreed with SF Kevin Durant's disdain for the NBA's daily referee critiques: "It might be easier for the refs to do their job if they weren't publicly called out on all these final two-minute plays."