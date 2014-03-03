DeRozan scores 32 as Raptors dump Warriors

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan took another step in his growth Sunday, according to coach Dwane Casey.

The Raptors guard scored a team-high 32 points, and Toronto avenged an embarrassing December loss to the Golden State Warriors with a 104-98 win Sunday afternoon at the Air Canada Centre.

”He was efficient,“ Casey said. ”I thought he did a good job. ... Six assists, which is big. He was doubled-teamed. They were trying to get the ball out of his hands, and he did a good job of finding people. ...

”Got to the free-throw line, which is huge.

“Didn’t settle for jump shots when he had the opportunity to drive to the bucket.”

DeRozan finished 10-for-16 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line as Toronto (33-26) improved to 17-12 at home. DeRozan scored 30 or more points for the third consecutive game, the first time he has accomplished that feat in his career.

An 11-0 run by Toronto midway through the fourth quarter helped the Raptors pull away. Forward Patrick Patterson led the surge, hitting a 3-pointer and then getting the 18,658 in attendance out of their seats with a monster jam.

Patterson finished with 12 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

“They went on an 11-0 run, and we didn’t have an answer for it,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. “We just lost our composure on the offensive end a little bit. We just didn’t play solid enough on either end in the last five minutes.”

The win was Toronto’s seventh in last nine games.

Guard Kyle Lowry recorded 13 points and eight assists for Toronto. Guard Greivis Vasquez scored 12 points, and center Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points.

Toronto forward Landry Fields made his first start since Dec. 8, replacing Terrence Ross (ankle). He hit four of five shots and finished with eight points.

“We have 15 guys that are under contract and guys that are not playing regularly have to be ready,” Casey said of his bench. “Whether you’re a starter or not, when you get the opportunity, you’ve got to be ready to step in or you won’t be in the league very long.”

Fields said, “During film, we found out Terrence wasn’t going to go, so I went out there and jokingly told Terrence, ‘Big shoes to fill tonight.’ At first, I felt a little winded. It took awhile. But after I settled down a little bit, I was able to find some rhythm and felt good, felt ready good.”

In the first matchup between the clubs, Golden State erased a 27-point deficit by outscoring the Raptors 42-15 in the fourth quarter for a 112-103 victory on Dec. 3.

The Warriors, who won 12 of their previous 16 road games, lost to the Raptors for the first time with Curry in the lineup.

Curry netted 14 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter to give the Warriors a 78-75 lead heading to the fourth. Entering Sunday, the Warriors were 26-4 when leading after three quarters.

Golden State (36-24) opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take an eight-point lead.

Vasquez went on a personal 10-0 run to put the Raptors on top.

Toronto concluded the half with an 11-4 stretch and took a 55-50 lead into recess.

Curry and forward David Lee led the way with 10 points each as the Warriors opened a 28-25 lead after one quarter. Lee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“A disappointing loss, I thought we played very well,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. “We don’t take care of the ball down the stretch. Little things like that are going to cost you, and they certainly cost us tonight.”

Toronto is 1-1 on its current three-game homestand, which concludes Friday when the Sacramento Kings visit. The Raptors have not lost back-to-back home games since early December.

Golden State fell to 2-2 on its six-game road trip, which continues Tuesday in Indiana against the Pacers.

NOTES: Toronto G Terrence Ross missed the game with a sprained left ankle suffered in the Raptors’ triple-overtime loss against the Washington Wizards last Thursday. ... Golden State C Jermaine O‘Neal did not travel to Toronto due to passport issues. ... Sunday was the 52nd anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA-record 100-point game against the New York Knicks while with the Philadelphia Warriors. ... Entering Sunday, the Raptors’ lone win against the Warriors since G Stephen Curry was drafted came March 4, 2012, while Curry was sidelined with an injury. ... Toronto Maple Leafs F Joffrey Lupul took in the game courtside.