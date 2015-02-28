Warriors bounce back in big way

TORONTO -- The Golden State Warriors are not used to losing.

So when the Warriors did suffer a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James on Thursday, they took it out Friday night on the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors led by as many as 41 points before going on to defeat the Raptors 113-89.

Guard Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.

“I think we were just responding to a disappointing night (Thursday) and a disappointing four or five games defensively,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Raptors (37-21), who have dropped both their meetings with the Warriors (45-11) this season.

“They’re a good team and that was just a good, old-fashioned, woodshed, butt-kicking,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “There is no excuse for that type of performance. Most of it was them and the other part was us.”

Thompson said, “We wanted to respond after (Thursday) night. We didn’t play our best game, especially on the defensive end. I thought tonight was a great way to respond.”

Guard Stephen Curry added 22 points for Golden State. Forward Draymond Green had 17 points and nine rebounds, and guards Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa each contributed 11 points. Center Andrew Bogut had eight rebounds and five points.

“It was very satisfying to come out and play the way we did on a back to back, coming off a TV game against LeBron and all that stuff,” Kerr said. “So it was important to come out the way we did. I think it also shows that our depth is really important. We’ve been able to keep our starters pretty fresh and keep their minutes down all season.”

Forward/guard Terrence Ross led Toronto with 18 points. Guard DeMar DeRozan added 14 points for the Raptors, who are 1-4 since the All-Star break. Guard Lew Williams scored 12 points and center Jonas Valanciunas added 12 rebounds and seven points.

“It happens. You can’t play perfect basketball for 82 games,” DeRozan said. “It sucks that we are on this losing streak, but we have to learn from it. We have to put the chip back on our shoulder and understand we can’t take it easy on anybody.”

Raptors reserve forward Tyler Hansbrough and Warriors reserve center Festus Ezell were ejected from the game for an altercation with 4.5 seconds left in the third quarter and Golden State leading by 41 points.

Kerr said he was disappointed because he wanted to give Ezell some playing time and was going to play most of the fourth quarter.

“He hasn’t played a lot of late and one of the reason he was in there because our defense hasn’t been good,” Kerr said.

Patrick Patterson started at power forward for the Raptors, with Amir Johnson moving to the bench to snap his string of 79 consecutive starts. Patterson scored just four points.

The change failed to provide a spark for the Raptors, who trailed 22-5 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

The opening quarter finished with the Warriors leading 27-11 as the Raptors were 1 of 19 from the field. It was the poorest shooting quarter in Raptors history. The previous worst was 1 of 15 at Indianapolis on Nov. 13, 2012.

“We knew we were playing good defense, we didn’t know it was that good,” Thompson said. “They missed some open 3s and open shots, but you can’t take away credit from us. I thought we played hard on the defensive end.”

Green said, “It was definitely a great quarter. I think we held them to one field goal, that’s amazing.”

DeRozan said, “It’s tough, especially when you miss a lot of shots. We got stagnant a little bit and they just ran away with it.”

The Raptors second their field goal of the game came one minute into the second quarter, a layup by Johnson. The Warriors led by as many as 26 points in the quarter and led 54-31 at the half.

The Warriors quickly built the lead to 65-33 after Thompson hit his third 3-pointer of the third quarter and his fifth of the game. Thompson scored Golden State’s first 11 points of the second half.

The lead reached 37 points with 4:20 to play in the third quarter when Warriors forward Harrison Barnes converted an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Thompson. Curry’s 3-pointer made the score 86-46.

NOTES: Warriors G-F Andre Iguodala was rested Friday, the end of back-to-back games after a loss in Cleveland on Thursday. ... The Raptors were playing their first home game after the All-Star break. They returned from the break with four straight road games, going 1-3 with the only win on Feb. 20 at Atlanta. The Raptors play a league-high 18 road games after the break, including nine of 11 from Feb. 20 to March 10. ... The Warriors defeated the Raptors 126-105 in the other meeting between the teams this season on Jan. 2. ... The Raptors’ next game is Saturday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors make their fifth stop on a six-game trip Sunday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Warriors are in the midst of playing 10 of 11 games on the road.