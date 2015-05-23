Preview: Warriors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets have their backs against the wall and hope to begin a comeback when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday. Houston dropped the first two games on the road and failed to earn a split when James Harden fumbled the ball in the final seconds and didn’t get a shot off in a 99-98 defeat.

League MVP Stephen Curry is waging a major showdown with Harden and paced Golden State with 33 points in Game 2 while upping his total to 11 made 3-pointers and an average of 33.5 points over the first two games. Harden is averaging 33 points, 10.5 rebounds, nine assists and 3.5 steals in the series but his 38-point effort in Game 2 was stained by the costly turnover at the finish. “Frustrating to give the game away like that for myself, but my teammates and coaches were behind me, just saying that we’re going home to secure home now,” Harden said in his postgame press conference. “Ten out of 10 times we’ll take that play. It gave me confidence but it’s still frustrating when I know I could have at least got a shot up.” The Warriors have dominated the Rockets this season by winning all six meetings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Center Andrew Bogut bought into Golden State’s up-tempo offensive approach by accepting a role as a defender and rebounder and seldom puts up the solid offensive numbers he did earlier in his career. He was a huge factor in Game 2, however, with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and also produced eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists. Bogut also put his typical strong defense on display and earlier in the week was named to NBA All-Defensive second team while teammate Draymond Green was a first-team choice.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Center Dwight Howard is listed as probable for Game 3 and will again wear a brace on his injured left knee after a surprisingly solid performance on Thursday. Howard sprained knee ligaments in the opening game and his availability for Game 2 was in question but he played 40 minutes and contributed 19 points and 17 rebounds. “I just tried to play as hard as I could,” Howard told reporters afterward. “I didn’t think about it at all. We’ll see how it feels. I just went out there and gave my teammates all that I could give them despite what happened with my knee.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston hasn’t lost three consecutive games this season.

2. Golden State backup G Shaun Livingston is 10-of-12 shooting in the series and 17-of-22 over the last four games.

3. Rockets F Josh Smith is 11-of-33 shooting through two games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Warriors 107