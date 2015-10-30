Preview: Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors dominated Houston last season and look to post another victory when they visit the Rockets on Friday. Golden State went 4-0 in the regular season against Houston and then defeated the Rockets in five games in the Western Conference finals en route to winning the NBA Finals.

The Warriors started the season in strong fashion as reigning MVP Stephen Curry scored 40 points in an easy 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry indicated afterward that Golden State won’t be complacent and wants to better last season’s accomplishments, which included 67 regular-season victories and the title. “It’s our mission,” Curry said. “We have to capitalize on the experience we gained and the chemistry we’ve been able to establish. Does that mean 67 wins or 68 wins or 70 wins? I don’t know. We have to be a better team than we were last year if we are going to win another championship.” Houston began its season as the recipient of a 105-85 drubbing from the Denver Nuggets, marking the first time the Rockets have lost an opener by 20 or more points since 1982.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (1-0): Golden State center Andrew Bogut left the opener with a concussion and didn’t travel with the squad to Houston. There is no timetable for Bogut’s return as he must clear the NBA’s concussion protocol guidelines before he can practice or play. ”Obviously, we’re a much better team with him on the floor but there’s nothing that worrying about it can help the situation,” said interim coach Luke Walton, who will likely opt to start Festus Ezeli (13 points in 17 minutes in the opener) in Bogut’s place.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (0-1): Center Dwight Howard missed the opener due to a one-game suspension stemming from being called for four flagrant fouls during the 2015 postseason. He only recently returned to practice due to a sore back and isn’t overly concerned about pushing himself in late October. ”It’s just one game. It’s a marathon,“ Howard told reporters. ”Our job is not to be perfect in the first game. Our job is to sustain enough energy to go out there and play as hard as I can for as long as I can and progress as the season goes.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won the past five regular-season meetings.

2. Rockets star SG James Harden scored 22 points in the opener but was just 6-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson had nearly as many turnovers (seven) as points (nine) in the opener.

PREDICTION: Rockets 119, Warriors 117