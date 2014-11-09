EditorsNote: Final update with Bucks-Grizzlies

NBA game roundup: Warriors end Rockets’ perfect season

HOUSTON -- Stephen Curry tallied a game-high 34 points while Andrew Bogut grabbed 18 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors handed the Houston Rockets their first loss on the season with a 98-87 win on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

The Rockets (6-1) were down three starters, most notably center Dwight Howard, who was a pregame scratch due to flulike symptoms. Without Howard, the Rockets were powerless in the paint, with the Warriors (5-0) sporting a 56-32 scoring advantage inside as Houston shot 10 for 42 on 3-pointers. The Rockets also committed 23 turnovers.

Guards James Harden (22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) and Isaiah Canaan (a career-high 21 points) paced Houston while forward Donatas Motiejunas added 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Warriors appeared to have landed the knockout blow in the third quarter, holding the Rockets scoreless for five-plus minutes as part of a 19-2 run. Before reserve guard Jason Terry drilled a corner 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the third, the Rockets were 2-for-19 in that period, succumbing to outstanding interior defense from Bogut, their own misfiring from behind the arc, and a crippling avalanche of turnovers.

But the Warriors only managed to extend their lead to 74-65 before the Rockets began to claw back late in the third and into the fourth

Bucks 93, Grizzlies 923

MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Knight scored on a layup and free throw with 1.1 seconds left, giving Milwaukee a win over Memphis at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Knight’s closing-moment heroics capped off a furious fourth quarter comeback that was fueled by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks with a career-high 18 points.

Celtics 106, Bulls 101

CHICAGO -- Evan Turner had 19 points and six assists as Boston held on and beat Chicago at the United Center.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Celtics,who shot 51.9 percent from the field and outrebounded Chicago 45-38 to pick up a rare win at the United Center, where they had lost nine of their previous 11 since the 2007-08 season.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bulls, who dropped to 1-2 on their home court. Chicago sliced a 19-point deficit in the second half to two points in the final minute, but Boston recovered with free throws by Turner and center Kelly Olynyk

Heat 102, Timberwolves 92

MIAMI -- Dwyane Wade had 25 points and eight assists to lead Miami over Minnesota at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Heat forward Chris Bosh added 24 points. He has scored at least 20 points in all six Heat games this season. The Heat (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Minnesota (2-4) was playing its first game without injured point guard Ricky Rubio, who ranks third in the NBA with 10.0 assists per outing.

Hawks 103, Knicks 96

ATLANTA -- Kyle Korver got hot, while Carmelo Anthony disappeared, as the Atlanta rallied past New York at Philips Arena.

Korver, the Hawks’ sharp-shooting guard, hit six 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter, to help Atlanta overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and snap a two-game slide. Korver finished with a game-high 27 points.

Anthony, who has been mired in a shooting slump to start the season, scored only eight points in the final three quarters and finished with 20.

Wizards 97, Pacers 90

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Wizards needed only one quarter to remove most of the potential drama against the reeling Indiana Pacers.

Washington forced 10 first-quarter turnovers, built a commanding 32-14 lead through 12 minutes and held on at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nene had 15 points during a first quarter in which the Wizards made 14 of 24 field-goal attempts (58.3 percent) and Indiana made only 6 of 18.

Clippers 106, Trail Blazers 102

LOS ANGELES -- J.J. Redick found his stroke, helping Los Angeles rally past Portland.

Redick scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field and the Clippers shook off an uneven first half for a victory over the Trail Blazers before a sellout crowd of 19,060 at Staples Center.