Warriors remain unbeaten with win over Rockets

HOUSTON -- Beyond the result, which of course was paramount, perhaps what pleased Warriors interim coach Luke Walton most on Friday night was his ability to evenly distribute minutes in advance of a quick turnaround to New Orleans and the first back-to-back this season.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry scored 25 points in 27 minutes as the Golden State Warriors continued their dominance of the Houston Rockets with a 112-92 victory at Toyota Center.

The Warriors (2-0) claimed their sixth consecutive regular-season win in Houston and improved to 10-1 in their last 11 meetings with the Rockets (0-2). With the Warriors leading by as many as 25 points, Curry casually engineered the offensive attack, adding seven rebounds and six assists despite accumulating four fouls in a rematch of the 2015 Western Conference Finals won in five games by Golden State.

Four additional Warriors scored in double figures and forward Draymond Green was the only starter to log more than 30 minutes. Golden State cruised on the strength of its defense, doing so without starting center Andrew Bogut (concussion). The Rockets shot just 36.6 percent and committed 17 turnovers.

“Any chance we have to use our depth, we’re going to,” Walton said.

“We didn’t have to run anyone into the ground tonight.”

The Rockets were especially abysmal in the second quarter, posting more turnovers (six) than field goals (five). Houston was 5-for-22 from the field in the period as Golden State turned a 13-0 run into a 53-37 lead when Curry followed his 3-pointer with a finger roll with 3:49 left.

Rockets guard James Harden (16 points) continued his early-season shooting woes, missing 14 of 18 from the field, including 9 of 10 3-ponters. Center Dwight Howard, making his debut after missing the opener because of a suspension, had nine points (on 4-of-11 shooting), seven boards and five fouls. The Rockets finished 5-for-23 from behind the 3-point line and appear woefully out of sync, especially on offense.

“We’ve got to get a rhythm,” Harden said. “The Warriors have a really good rhythm carrying over from last year, that’s why everything is flowing and looks so easy out there. We’ve got to catch that, and we will.”

Curry started to cook midway through the first quarter, drilling three treys in a two-minute stretch to lift the Warriors to a 14-10 lead. The Rockets found a spark from reserve rookie forward Montrezl Harrell, who finished 5 of 5 from the field for 11 first-quarter points. But with Harden continuing to misfire, they collapsed offensively.

The Rockets defense wasn’t much better, with the Warriors scoring 16 points in the paint and nine in transition while extending their lead to 57-42 at the break. Houston closed to 73-65 on two Harden free throws with 4:09 left in the third but went scoreless the rest of the quarter, allowing Golden State to re-establish its 16-point advantage.

“Our defensive effort from the jump (was key),” Curry said. “We allowed ourselves to get some easy buckets and open the game up, and for the most part played a full 48 minutes of solid defense that allowed us to get the win.”

Warriors forwards Harrison Barnes and Andre Iguodala scored 12 points apiece; Green added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Guard Klay Thompson (11 points) logged just 24 minutes before departing with minor back pain that shouldn’t prohibit him from playing against the Pelicans on Saturday night at Smoothie King Center.

Harrell totaled 17 points for Houston. He was the lone bright spot.

“Our offense is really stagnant,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “We made too many mistakes defensively again. We’re not making plays for each other at the rate we need to make.”

NOTES: With Warriors C Andrew Bogut out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in the season opener on Tuesday night, Golden State interim coach Luke Walton plans to use a number of players to fill the defensive void, including Festus Ezeli, Marreese Speights, Jason Thompson and James Michael McAdoo. ... Walton spoke by phone with coach Steve Kerr following shoot-around Friday morning, with Kerr sharing some ideas in advance of the matchup with the Rockets. ... Rockets C Dwight Howard returned from his one-game suspension (accumulation of technical fouls) and was in the starting lineup. ... Of the myriad things that rankled Rockets coach Kevin McHale about Wednesday night’s 20-point loss to the Denver Nuggets was the slow pace with which Houston attacked on the interior, specifically F Terrence Jones, whose methodical post work resulted in his shot being blocked four times.