Warriors top Rockets for 6th straight win

HOUSTON -- Having already delivered convincing statements earlier this week by drubbing the Cavaliers and Thunder, the Warriors were quick to send the message early Friday night that exacting revenge for a previous loss was a pressing priority.

While All-Star Game starters Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry split responsibility orchestrating the offense, the Golden State Warriors' collective length dominated defensively in a 125-108 victory over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

The Warriors (37-6) stretched their winning streak to six games by overwhelming the Rockets (33-13) on both ends of the court. Durant finished with 32 points and seven assists while Curry chipped in 24 points and seven assists as Golden State surged ahead in the first quarter and never looked back in a rematch of a Dec. 1 showdown won by the Rockets in double overtime at Oracle Arena.

"Three good teams in a row, we definitely wanted to come out and make a nice statement," said Durant, who also had two steals and two blocks. "I think we did that. But we always can get better."

Rockets guard James Harden produced 17 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists but was 0 for 5 on 3-pointers. Houston shot just 7 for 35 from behind the arc with Eric Gordon, the league leader in treys, going 2 for 14 overall and 0 for 7 on 3s.

"They obviously played better than we did and we didn't shoot the ball well at all," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "And against a team like this, you have got to keep scoring."

As part of their defensive might, the Warriors recorded seven blocks and eight steals. They limited the Rockets to 44.8 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

"We've got to do a better job of our spacing," Harden said. "I think that when they switch, we've got to space the floor even more and be able to get to the basket so that we will have kick-out opportunities. That's what happened in the first game at Golden State."

The Warriors first flashed their offensive execution with a 10-0 run to the lead in the first quarter. Houston leaned on Harden and a pair of reserves, forward Sam Dekker (17 points) and center Clint Capela (22 points, 12 rebounds) to keep the deficit manageable, and when Golden State darted to a 14-point lead midway through the second quarter, Harden returned to action and keyed another rally.

The Rockets managed just six points in the second quarter prior to a Patrick Beverley 3-pointer with 6:06 left in the half. Harden and Dekker followed by combining for 17 points the remainder of the period before Curry beat the buzzer with a 3 that gave the Warriors a 62-57 halftime lead and reclaimed momentum.

Golden State siphoned the life out of the Rockets in the third quarter. While Houston shot 0 for 10 on 3s, the Warriors opened the period with three layups, a Durant dunk, a wide-open trey from Draymond Green (15 points, eight boards, seven assists, three blocks), a fourth layup and another Durant dunk. When Curry added back-to-back 3-pointers, the Warriors led 87-67 and coasted in to victory.

"We knew coming out of halftime we had to get off to a good start," Green said. "They had made their run and went into halftime with the momentum. It was important that we got off to a great start in that half, but also to start the game as well. It was important for both quarters and I think we did a good job of it."

NOTES: With Warriors F David West sidelined by a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb, Golden State coach Steve Kerr will tweak his rotation. F Kevin Looney, averaging 8.4 minutes per game, could see an increase in playing time as might C Zaza Pachulia. F James Michael McAdoo could be an option when the Warriors play small. ... Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni opted to rest C Nene with the team facing a back-to-back in Memphis on Saturday. Montrezl Harrell started at center with Clint Capela coming off the bench and still working under a minute restriction. ... Six of the top eight league leaders in 3-pointers participated Friday: Rockets guards Eric Gordon (160) and James Harden (141) plus forwards Trevor Ariza (124) and Ryan Anderson (119), and Warriors guards Stephen Curry (163) and Klay Thompson (127).